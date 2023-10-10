Police Seize Drugs, Cash in Winnipeg’s Bridgwater Neighbourhood

Winnipeg police have charged an Edmonton man after seizing drugs and cash in the Bridgwater neighbourhood.

Police began an investigation in September surrounding the trafficking of illicit drugs in the south Winnipeg area.

Officers pulled over the suspect driving near Bison Drive and Centre Street on October 7. He was found to be in possession of Canadian, U.S. and Jamaican currency.

A search warrant was later executed on the suspect’s vehicle and home in the 100 block of Appleford Gate, where police seized $75,000 in methamphetamine, $52,000 in cocaine and $9,000 in fentanyl. Police also seized a money counter, vacuum sealer, three cell phones, $5,850 in Canadian currency and a Jamaican passport in the suspect’s name.

Jordon Lewis, 23, has been charged with multiple offences. He remains in custody.