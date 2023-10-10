Driver, 19, Charged in Fatal Winnipeg Collision

Winnipeg police have charged a man nearly a year after a fatal collision near the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Guay Avenue.

Police say the driver of the vehicle struck a utility pole on October 18, 2022, sending both he and his 17-year-old male passenger to hospital in critical condition.

The passenger was pronounced deceased shortly after being transported to hospital.

Police arrested the now 19-year-old driver on October 6, 2023. He has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and remains in custody.

Police say speed and the manner of driving were factors in the collision.