Church Fire in Gods Lake First Nation Under Investigation

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fire in Gods Lake First Nation that destroyed the local church.

Police say it happened on September 3 at around 3:40 a.m. in the Narrows area.

RCMP are currently looking to speak with anyone who may have details on the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gods Lake Narrows RCMP at (204) 335-2260 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.