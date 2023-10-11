FortWhyte Alive to See Federal Funding for Community Facility

WINNIPEG — FortWhyte Alive is receiving $12.4 million in federal funding for a new community facility at the south end of its property.

The multi-purpose Buffalo Crossing facility will serve as a gateway to the 660-acre FortWhyte Alive.

“Buffalo Crossing, our new visitor centre on McGillivray Boulevard, will be the southern gateway to our site, offering expanded capacity for year-round educational programming and events,” said Liz Wilson, president and CEO, FortWhyte Alive.

“Buffalo Crossing will not only act as a centrepiece of FortWhyte Alive as we look toward the future, but will be a catalyst for climate resilient architecture throughout our province.”

The new community space will be a hub for immersive outdoor recreational and educational experiences. It will feature green building elements such as a rigorous voluntary energy-based standard in the design and construction, the 18,000 square-foot space will be a living exhibit of climate resilience while also minimizing its impact on the planet.