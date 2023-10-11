RCMP Searching for Man Who Ditched Drugs, Weapons in Portage la Prairie

Manitoba RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a man as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Portage la Prairie.

Officers were on patrol October 4 when they noticed a speeding dirt bike on 3rd Street Northeast in the city.

Police attempted to pull the bike over, but it continued onto Trenton Avenue and sped away. The officer disengaged the chase but kept an eye on the bike as the driver began to cross the train tracks. That’s when the bike toppled onto its side and the rider took off on foot into a cornfield.

While being pursued, police say the suspect dropped a backpack, which contained a large knife, a set of brass knuckles, cocaine and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Police learned the man got into a vehicle and left the area. An arrest warrant has been issued for Dexter Roulette, 38, of Portage. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at (204) 857-4445, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.