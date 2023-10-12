Police Watchdog Probing Motorcycle Crash Near Dugald

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is looking into a crash where a 16-year-old boy was injured while riding a motorcycle.

The collision happened Tuesday evening on Highway 15 east of Dugald as Selkirk RCMP were conducting traffic enforcement.

Police encountered a speeding motorcyclist on the highway and attempted to pull the driver over. The motorcycle passed by and struck another vehicle, throwing the driver into the ditch. He was transported to the Health Sciences Centre by STARS air ambulance with bone fractures. The driver of the second vehicle wasn’t injured.

“As bone fractures are defined as a serious injury, the IIU is mandated to investigate,” the agency said in a release.

Witnesses or anyone else with information or video footage are asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.