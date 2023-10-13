Manitoba NDP Cabinet to Be Sworn-In Oct. 18

WINNIPEG — Manitoba premier-designate Wab Kinew has announced his cabinet will be sworn in on Wednesday, October 18.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at The Leaf at Assiniboine Park and be conducted by Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville.

“This will be a government for all Manitobans,” said Kinew. “We are extraordinarily humbled by this incredible opportunity to represent and serve the people of our province. Our government will work together tirelessly to make life better for you.”

ADVERTISEMENT



In a release, the government says the ceremony “will be a colourful and tradition-filled ceremony that honours the seven Indigenous nations in Manitoba.”

The ceremony will feature the lighting of the Qulliq, the Norman Chief Memorial Dancers and the Dakota Hotain Singers.

Kinew says the cabinet will reflect the province geographically, culturally and as a society.