Manitobans Being Rewarded for Recycling

WINNIPEG — There’s an added incentive for Manitobans to be recycling during the month of October.

Recycle Everywhere is on the hunt to reward everyday people for recycling their beverage containers.

“Manitobans are some of the best recyclers in Canada and we want to reward them for doing their part,” said Sheri Moerkerk, director of marketing and Communications at Recycle Everywhere.

“Many people don’t realize that beverage containers can take 10,000 years or longer to break down in a landfill and so every seemingly small decision to recycle them has a huge environmental impact.”

Recycle Everywhere staff will be watching for recyclers and rewarding them with more than $10,000 in gift cards and other prizes.

The promotion aligns with Circular Economy Month, which was launched in 2022 in Canada as an evolution of Waste Reduction Week, typically the third week of October.

“We can think of a healthy circular economy as a model that involves sharing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products for as long as possible,” added Moerkerk.

According to Recycle Everywhere, the province features one recycling bin for every 20 Manitobans.