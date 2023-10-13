Home » News » Man Charged in Multiple Thefts at Winnipeg Hardware Stores

Man Charged in Multiple Thefts at Winnipeg Hardware Stores

October 13, 2023 12:34 PM | News


Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police have charged a man they say was responsible for a crime spree targeting 15 hardware stores in the city.

The alleged thefts happened between June 20 and September 13, 2023.

Police say the suspect would enter the businesses and select various items ranging from air conditioners to power tools. He would then flee without paying. On one occasion, the suspect took out an axe and lunged at a loss prevention officer before leaving the area. No injuries were reported.

The total value of the property stolen is in excess of $22,000.

Michael Dean Smith, 31, has been charged with 14 counts of theft under $5,000 and one count of robbery.

He remains in custody.


