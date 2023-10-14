RCMP Investigating Assault on Teen in The Pas

Manitoba RCMP are appealing to the public for anyone who may have witnessed an assault of a teen boy in The Pas this week.

Police were called to a field near Smith Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, where a 14-year-old boy was being kicked and punched by several males. One of the suspects was also reported to have been carrying a knife.

The victim was immediately located and taken to hospital with minor injuries. Four suspects all fled the scene, but police have identified three of them.

Two 13-year-old boys and a 12-year-old boy were arrested and are facing a charge of assault. They were released to appear in court on January 9, 2024.

RCMP continue to investigate and anticipate further charges.

“We believe there are a number of people who witnessed this assault,” said Sergeant Colin Stark of The Pas RCMP detachment. “Parents, please have a conversation with your child and if they witnessed the assault and have information on this incident let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at (204) 627-6204 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.