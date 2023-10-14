Home » News » Man Charged After Gun Scare at Winnipeg Nightclub

Man Charged After Gun Scare at Winnipeg Nightclub

October 14, 2023 11:17 AM | News


A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police have charged a man after they say he waved a gun at a city nightclub early Saturday.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Main Street just before 1 a.m. for a report of a man pointing a gun at security staff.

Police learned the suspect was previously tossed from the club due to his aggressive behaviour. Once outside, police say he took out a handgun and began waving it around. No shots were fired.

The suspect was located a short time later near Garry Street and arrested. Officers seized a replica BB gun at the scene.

Taher Abdul Haroon, 30, has been charged with multiple offences. He remains in custody.


