Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide in East Elmwood after a man was found with serious injuries on Saturday.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Keenleyside Street at around 11:20 p.m. and located the victim. He was transported to hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The man has been identified as Joseph Robert Campbell, 24, of Winnipeg.

Anyone with video surveillance or information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.