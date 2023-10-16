Abandoned School in Powerview-Pine Falls Destroyed by Fire

Manitoba RCMP say a fire that destroyed an abandoned school in Powerview-Pine Falls over the weekend appears suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Walnut Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The local fire department responded, as well as additional units from Lac du Bonnet and Sagkeeng First Nation.

No one was injured in the blaze, but the fire caused significant damage.

RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Powerview RCMP at (204) 367-8728 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.