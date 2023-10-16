Police Say Male Died Shortly After Arrest at Broadway and Sherbrook

Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a male who went into medical distress and died shortly after being arrested on Saturday.

Police were called to the area of Broadway and Sherbrook Street at around 10:50 p.m. for a report of a male in distress running into traffic and acting erratically.

Officers took the person into custody, who then went into medical distress. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced deceased.

The identity of the male hasn’t yet been confirmed.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

No further details are available.