Man Run Off the Road in Minnedosa, Suspect Charged: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP have laid charges after a man was run off the road by a suspect in a bout of road rage in Minnedosa.

Police were called at 12:30 a.m. for a report of a man being chased in his vehicle down Main Street.

The victim’s vehicle had also been rammed by the suspect’s vehicle, making it non-operational. The victim got out and fled on foot before officers arrived.

Police were able to locate the suspect, who was armed with a knife, and place him into custody.

RCMP learned the 53-year-old male victim, from Minnedosa, saw an unattended campfire at Minnedosa Beach and put it out. As he was tending to the fire, a vehicle pulled up and flashed its lights at him. The man got back into his SUV and left the beach, but an unknown vehicle began following him. As he sped up to avoid being followed, the vehicle also sped up and rammed his SUV several times.

According to police, when the victim fled his vehicle, the suspect jumped inside and got it going again before driving it into a fence in a back alley off Main Street. The suspect then stole personal items from the SUV and returned to his vehicle, which was also non-operational, where police located him. He was found to be on conditions not to possess weapons.

A 21-year-old Minndosa man has been charged with multiple offences. He was released pending a court date.

The victim wasn’t physically injured during the incident.