Winnipeg Man Pleads Not-Guilty in Killing of Parents and Attack on Nurse

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Lawyers for a man accused of killing his parents and attacking a nurse at a Winnipeg hospital nearly two years ago say he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Trevor Farley has been charged with first-degree murder in his mother’s death, second-degree murder in his father’s death and attempted murder in a stabbing at Seven Oaks General Hospital.

Farley appeared in Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench before Justice Kenneth Champagne and pleaded not-guilty to the charges.

Mounties were called on Oct. 27, 2021 to do a wellness check in the Rural Municipality of Hanover, south of the city, and found 73-year-old Judy Swain dead.

ADVERTISEMENT



Police then responded to an assault of a woman in her 60s at the hospital where Farley worked.

In the hours following Trevor Farley’s arrest, police made their way to a home in Winnipeg’s West End neighbourhood, where they found the body of 73-year-old Stuart Farley.

A mental health assessment was ordered shortly after the arrest.