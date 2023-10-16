Six Arrested After Guns Pointed at Motorists: Police

WINNIPEG — Six people, including three teens, are facing charges after Winnipeg police say they pointed firearms at vehicles on Saturday.

Officers were called to a multi-storey parkade in the 200 block of Hargrave Street at around 9:30 p.m. for a report of people pointing guns at the vehicles below. No shots were reportedly fired.

Police seized a AK47-style pellet gun, two machetes with a sheath, bear spray, two replica BB CO2 pistols and an air pellet gun.

A 14-year-old boy, 15-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl, 18-year-old man, 19-year-old woman, and a 19-year-old man are facing seven counts of possession of a weapon.

The 16-year-old girl was detained in custody, while the others were released pending a court date.