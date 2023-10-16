Former Winnipeg Polar Bears Arrive in Calgary

Two former polar bears that called Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Zoo home have arrived at their new home in Calgary.

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo announced Monday that six-year-old Baffin and seven-year-old Siku are now enjoying their new surroundings.

Both bears were orphaned and less than a year old when they were transferred to the Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre at Assiniboine Park Zoo. In both cases, the young bears were observed wandering alone in the Churchill area and confirmed to be orphaned before conservation officers intervened.

The new Wild Canada zone at Calgary Zoo is expected to open on December 1, at which time the public can visit the bears once again.