Lamoureux Named Interim Leader of Manitoba Liberals

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s sole Liberal MLA-elect has been appointed the interim leader of the party.

Cindy Lamoureux, who was re-elected in Tyndall Park earlier this month, was announced to the position on Tuesday.

Lamoureux was first elected to the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba in 2016 and will be sworn in for her third term in office as an MLA this Friday.

“I’m alone here in the Manitoba legislature but I need to be a critic for a lot of different portfolios,” Lamoureux said.

“I’m going to have people around me to help me with legislation … and I’m going to have those for all the departments.”

A leadership convention for a permanent leader will be held no more than 18 months from the date of the call for a convention, or by April 2025.

— With files from The Canadian Press