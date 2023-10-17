Home » News » Young Boy Injured in Downtown Winnipeg Shooting

Young Boy Injured in Downtown Winnipeg Shooting

October 17, 2023 11:10 AM | News


Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police say a young boy was shot Monday evening in the city’s downtown and sent to hospital in unstable condition.

The shooting occurred at around 7:15 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Pacific Avenue.

Police learned people in a white van confronted a group moments before shots were fired. After a brief verbal exchange, a male from the vehicle took out a gun and shot a male youth. The victim was later upgraded to stable in hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers located the abandoned van at around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Toronto Street. A female and male youth were arrested for gun possession nearby. They both remain in custody and are facing charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.


Tags: Crime | Winnipeg Police
ADVERTISEMENT

TRENDING VIDEOS