Winnipeg Woman Wins $300K Playing PLINKO

A Winnipeg woman has $300,000 in her pocket after winning big playing PLINKO.

Diane Holstrom struck the lucky win on Friday, October 13, proving maybe superstitions don’t exist after all.

She dropped her chip on the PLINKO board after purchasing a ticket from Saffie’s General Store while vacationing at her cabin in Albert Beach.

“I bought the ticket to scratch at the cabin and immediately forgot about it,” she recalled while claiming her initial $10,000 prize.

ADVERTISEMENT



“When I did scratch it and saw that I won a Chip Win, I assumed it was going to be a $5 win or a free ticket or something along those lines.

“I took my ticket to the store and checked it on the self-checker. At that point I thought the ticket was just a non- winner. I gave it to the retailer to double-check… I’m glad I did — it was a big winner!”

Holmstrom plans on taking a trip to Cuba this winter while taking time to decide how she will use the remainder of her windfall.