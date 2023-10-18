Stolen Property Recovered in Gilbert Plains, Man Charged

Manitoba RCMP say they have recovered several stolen items and arrested a 25-year-old man as a result.

Police executed a search warrant at a rural property in Gilbert Plains on October 12, where they located a large number of stolen property including heavy machinery, trucks, off-road vehicles, trailers and snowmobiles.

The estimated value of the stolen items is $375,000.

All of the owners of the stolen items have been identified by police.

Jordy Robertson of Gilbert Plains has been charged with several offences. He was released to appear in court at a later date.

RCMP continue to investigate.