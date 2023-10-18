Home » News » Stolen Property Recovered in Gilbert Plains, Man Charged

Stolen Property Recovered in Gilbert Plains, Man Charged

October 18, 2023 4:50 PM | News


Gilbert Plains Stolen Property

A stolen quad was one of several items recovered by RCMP in Gilbert Plains on October 12, 2023. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Manitoba RCMP say they have recovered several stolen items and arrested a 25-year-old man as a result.

Police executed a search warrant at a rural property in Gilbert Plains on October 12, where they located a large number of stolen property including heavy machinery, trucks, off-road vehicles, trailers and snowmobiles.

The estimated value of the stolen items is $375,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of the owners of the stolen items have been identified by police.

Jordy Robertson of Gilbert Plains has been charged with several offences. He was released to appear in court at a later date.

RCMP continue to investigate.


Tags: Crime | Manitoba | RCMP
ADVERTISEMENT

TRENDING VIDEOS