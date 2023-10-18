Two Teens Charged in Machete Attacks in Portage la Prairie

Manitoba RCMP have charged two teens after multiple machete attacks in Portage la Prairie last Sunday.
Officers were called to three separate incidents on October 15 involving a 21-year-old man, 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy.
Each of the three victims were randomly attacked around 5 p.m. and sought treatment in hospital.
Police identified a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy as suspects and took them into custody. Both boys are from Portage la Prairie and face several charges.
They remain in custody.