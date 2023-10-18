Home » News » Two Teens Charged in Machete Attacks in Portage la Prairie

Two Teens Charged in Machete Attacks in Portage la Prairie

October 18, 2023 1:30 PM | News


RCMP Crest Logo

An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Manitoba RCMP have charged two teens after multiple machete attacks in Portage la Prairie last Sunday.

Officers were called to three separate incidents on October 15 involving a 21-year-old man, 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy.

Each of the three victims were randomly attacked around 5 p.m. and sought treatment in hospital.

Police identified a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy as suspects and took them into custody. Both boys are from Portage la Prairie and face several charges.

They remain in custody.


