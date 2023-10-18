Two Charged as Police Seize Weapons from Stolen Vehicle



Winnipeg police recovered a stolen vehicle and seized weapons from two suspects in the Silver Heights area on Monday.

Police were called about a suspicious vehicle at around 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Kane Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a parked 2021 Hyundai Tucson occupied by two people. The SUV had previously been reported stolen from a local dealership on October 12.

ADVERTISEMENT



A man and woman were arrested on scene without incident.

Police recovered the vehicle’s key fob from the female suspect, as well as 15 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition. A search of the vehicle turned up a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle and a sword.

Angelica Corrine Nikole McKay, 23, and Porage Dumidu Dhananjaya Perera, 27, both of Winnipeg, have been charged with multiple offences.

Both suspects remain in custody.