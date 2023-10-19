CPKC Holiday Train Rolling into Manitoba in December

The CPKC Holiday Train is hitting the tracks for the 25th annual holiday season across Canada and the U.S.

Formerly the CP Holiday Train, Canadian Pacific’s ongoing integration with Kansas City Southern (KCS) has changed the railway’s name to CPKC.

The holiday train will begin rolling on November 20, featuring brightly illuminated train cars to bring festive cheer to the communities it visits, while also raising food donations.

Since the program began in 1999, the holiday train has visited hundreds of communities and raised in excess of five million pounds of food and more than $22.5 million for community food banks.

Where to see the CPKC Holiday Train in Manitoba

The train will make its first appearance in the province when it stops in Whitemouth, Man. on December 2 at 6:50 p.m. (Railway Avenue across from Whitemouth Hotel).

From there, it will travel into Winnipeg the same night at 9 p.m. (Panet Road and Molson Street rail crossing).

Following a one-day break, the train will finish its Manitoba leg on December 4, visiting Portage la Prairie, Neepawa, Minnedosa, and Shoal Lake. Each stop includes a live performance by Anyway Gang.

While the event is free to the public, attendees are asked to make a monetary or bring a heart-healthy food donation to support local food banks.

View the complete holiday train schedule below:

2023 CPKC Holiday Train Schedule by ChrisDca on Scribd