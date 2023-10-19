Royal Winnipeg Ballet Names New Executive Director

WINNIPEG — Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet has appointed Elena Tupyseva as the organization’s new executive director.

Tupyseva arrives as current artistic director and CEO, André Lewis, prepares to retire in May 2025. Following his departure, the two executive positions will be split between two people.

“We are thrilled Elena is becoming part of the RWB community,” said John Osler, chair of the board of directors. “She is a great fit for us. Elena brings more than two decades of experience leading other performing arts organizations, where her skills and energy were instrumental in the growth and success of the organizations.”

In her new role, Tupyseva will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of operations, including fundraising, marketing, finance, and administration. She will work closely with artistic director André Lewis until his retirement.

Tupyseva will begin her new role with the RWB on November 6.