New Playspace Planned for HSC Children’s Hospital

WINNIPEG — A donation to the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba will fund a new playspace inside HSC Children’s Hospital.

The $250,000 donation from Manitoba’s credit unions will see the construction of the space in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Inpatient Program to benefit young patients receiving care.

“We’re proud of our partnership with the Children’s Hospital Foundation and the continued impact we can make together with our credit union friends on the lives of all children within the Hospital’s care,” said Larry Davey, CEO of Access Credit Union, one of the member organizations of Credit Union Central of Manitoba.

The proposed space features a dynamic and open-concept design, offering versatility to accommodate yoga and guided fitness programs while also providing a comfortable area for reading or enjoying music.

“This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of Manitoba’s credit unions to the well-being of their communities and their dedication to improving the lives of young patients at Manitoba’s Children’s Hospital,” said Stefano Grande, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

“This adds to the outdoor mental health playspace we built in 2022, and there will now be a calm and nurturing indoor environment for youth to play and exercise while receiving care in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit.”

Construction is set to begin in December 2023.

Disclaimer: Access Credit Union is an advertising partner of ChrisD.ca.