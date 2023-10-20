Boater Drowns Following Boat Crash on Island Lake

Manitoba RCMP say a man has drowned following a collision between two boats on Island Lake.

Police responded to the collision, between Stevenson Island and Garden Hill First Nation, just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Officers learned two boats had collided approximately 30 feet from shore, sending both drivers into the water. They both began swimming towards shore when a 51-year-old man went under and wasn’t seen again.

A 44-year-old man made it to shore and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The body of the second boat operator was located by community members on Friday morning.

Island Lake RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.