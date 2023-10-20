Province Appoints New Board to Manitoba Public Insurance

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s newly-minted NDP government has appointed a new board of directors for Manitoba Public Insurance.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe announced the changes late Friday, saying the government is “resetting” the relationship with MPI employees, who have been on strike since August 28.

“We are acting quickly to appoint a proven team of leaders dedicated to setting a new direction and preserving our public auto insurance model,” said Wiebe.

“There is a clear need for oversight, accountability and a new relationship with employees, and I am confident that this board has the experience and ability to find that ground.”

The new board of directors will be chaired by Carmen Nedohin, former chairperson of the Manitoba Liquor Control Commission and a former Manitoba Hydro board member.

Wiebe says the board’s top priority will be to resolve the current strike with an agreement between the government and Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union.

ADVERTISEMENT



The new MPI board also includes:

Gina McKay – president, Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Manitoba; CUPE regional vice-president for Manitoba; executive vice-president of the Manitoba Federation of Labour; equity vice-president – 2SLGBTQI+, Canadian Labour Congress; proud queer and Métis labour leader.

Luke Johnston – vice-president and chief risk officer, Manitoba Blue Cross; former chief actuary and vice-president, product and risk management at MPI.

Candy Wong – portfolio manager, international strategies, environmental, social and governance (ESG) and risk management, Civil Service Superannuation Board of Manitoba.

Fran Frederickson – former school trustee; former board member, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries; former insurance broker; former MPI employee specializing in instructional design.

Marilyn McLaren – former president and CEO, Manitoba Public Insurance; former board chair, United Way Winnipeg; former board chair, Harvest Manitoba.

JD Devgan – MLA for McPhillips; former director of government and community engagement, University of Manitoba; former vice-president, Sikh Society of Manitoba.

Diane Roussin (returning member) – dedicated community leader working to protect the rights of Indigenous families; proud member of Skownan First Nation.

Christian Dandeneau – co-founder and CEO of ID Fusion, an Indigenous-owned company; member of the federal external advisory committee on regulatory competitiveness; proud of his francophone Métis heritage.

Watch Friday’s news conference: