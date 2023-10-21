Man Charged After Armed Standoff at Winnipeg Home

WINNIPEG — A three-hour standoff in the Valley Gardens area ended peacefully Friday night.

Winnipeg police were called to a home at around 8:20 p.m. for a domestic dispute. Officers learned a man armed with a knife retreated inside and refused to exit the home.

Three people were able to safely evacuate the residence before police arrived. They weren’t physically injured.

Multiple police units, including a crisis negotiation team, responded to the scene. The suspect was arrested after approximately three hours and transported to hospital in stable condition. He was assessed and medically cleared back into police custody.

A 36-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and four counts of disobeying a court order.

He remains in custody and isn’t being named to protect the family’s identity.