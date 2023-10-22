Manitoba Superstore Workers Vote in Favour of New Contract with Loblaw

Workers at Manitoba Superstore locations have voted to accept a new deal with their employer that would see them earn the highest wage increases in 25 years.

The United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 832 announced the results of the vote on Sunday, which is a five-year collective bargaining agreement with Loblaw.

“We could not have achieved this contract without the strong strike vote and support that Superstore members gave to their co-workers on our bargaining committee,” said Jeff Traeger, lead negotiator and UFCW local 832 president. “This bargaining committee worked long days and late nights to ensure we had significant improvements for all Superstore workers.”

In early September, Superstore workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of giving their bargaining committee a strike mandate.

Aside from the improvement in wages, the contract also includes changes to scheduling that will make it easier for part-time employees to get more hours and for everyone working at Superstore to achieve a better work/life balance.

UFCW Local 832 represents approximately 3,500 Superstore workers in Manitoba.