Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience Coming to RBC Convention Centre

An extended residency exhibit featuring more than 400 works from famed artist Claude Monet is coming to Winnipeg.

Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience will open at RBC Convention Centre on December 1.

The experience showcases Monet’s most iconic works of impressionism, including the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise, and Poppies.

“Through cutting-edge technology, Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience is redefining what art means to people,” said Justin Paquin, Paquin Entertainment Group’s president of exhibitions and theatrical. “It has elevated artwork to the next level, allowing us to form new relationships with notable masterpieces that were just not possible in previous years.”

Tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, October 26 at 9 a.m. at beyondmonet.com. The exhibit will run until January 4, 2024.