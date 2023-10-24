Chelsea Handler to Perform at The Burt in February

Grammy-nominated comedian Chelsea Handler is extending her Little Big Bitch Tour to include a stop in Winnipeg.

Handler, a television host and best-selling author, will perform at the Burton Cummings Theatre on February 9, 2024.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The Little Big Bitch Tour follows Handler’s successful Vaccinated & Horny Tour which saw her perform over 115 shows in over 90 markets during the last year and a half and garnered her a People’s Choice Award for Best Comedy Act along the way.