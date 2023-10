Feist to Perform at Burton Cummings Theatre in February

Juno Award winner Feist will bring The Multitudes Finale Tour to Winnipeg early next year.

Feist will perform on February 6, 2024 at the Burton Cummings Theatre.

Multitudes – Feist’s sixth full-length album and first release since 2017’s critically acclaimed Pleasure – was released on April 14.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.