Man Struck and Killed in Cranberry Portage Crash

Manitoba RCMP say a 57-year-old man has died following a collision on Lake Trout Bay in Cranberry Portage.

Police responded to the scene on October 21 just after 11 p.m. and located the victim underneath a vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, and its passengers, remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Police have determined the man had been lying on the road, in a poorly illuminated area, prior to the collision.

RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.