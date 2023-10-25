Home » News » Former Gods Lake Narrows Band Office Destroyed in Arson

Former Gods Lake Narrows Band Office Destroyed in Arson

October 25, 2023 4:37 PM | News


Gods Lake Narrows Fire

The former band office in Gods Lake Narrows was destroyed by arson on Monday, October 23, 2023. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Two men have been arrested and charged following a fire at the former band office in Gods Lake Narrows.

RCMP were called to the scene on Monday afternoon for two men causing a disturbance.

One of the suspects was armed with a weapon and threatening to light the building on fire.

Officers arrived to find smoke coming from the structure, which was a supply storage site and contained historical records. The fire was extinguished by local fire personnel but is estimated to be a total loss.

Delmar Hastings, 39, of Gods Lake Narrows, and Erin Kanabee, 45, of Crane River First Nation, have been charged with arson and other offences.

RCMP continue to investigate.


Tags: Crime | Fire | Manitoba | RCMP
