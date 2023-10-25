Former Gods Lake Narrows Band Office Destroyed in Arson

Two men have been arrested and charged following a fire at the former band office in Gods Lake Narrows.

RCMP were called to the scene on Monday afternoon for two men causing a disturbance.

One of the suspects was armed with a weapon and threatening to light the building on fire.

Officers arrived to find smoke coming from the structure, which was a supply storage site and contained historical records. The fire was extinguished by local fire personnel but is estimated to be a total loss.

Delmar Hastings, 39, of Gods Lake Narrows, and Erin Kanabee, 45, of Crane River First Nation, have been charged with arson and other offences.

RCMP continue to investigate.