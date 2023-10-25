Suspended Superheroes Raise Funds for Children’s Hospital Foundation

WINNIPEG — Young patients at HSC Children’s Hospital received a special visit at their eye level on Wednesday.

The second annual Suspended Superheroes saw a team of trained participants donning costumes and uniforms rappel down the side of the building.

The fundraiser was led by Voyageur Tactical, with other superheroes including members of the Canadian Armed Forces from the 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron and the Canadian Special Operations Regiment, the RCMP and Winnipeg police, who collectively fundraised more than $30,000 for the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“Being in hospital always presents challenges for kids, but during fun holidays like Halloween it can be even more difficult,” said Stefano Grande, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

“We’re so grateful for community partners like all of today’s superheroes for finding fun and creative ways to bring joy to children, their families, and the health care heroes who look after them.”

