Tom McGouran Joins Mornings on Now Country 104.7

WINNIPEG — It didn’t take long to keep Tom McGouran away from a microphone.

The legendary Winnipeg broadcaster has found a new on-air gig less than a month after being let go from Peggy@99.1.

McGouran tells ChrisD.ca he will begin hosting mornings on Now Country 104.7 starting October 30.

“It will basically be all the regular craziness I have done on rock radio over the years,” McGouran says. “Keeping it positive and fun all the time with lots of listener interaction.”

It’s also the first time McGouran has worked in the country music format outside of rock and soft AC. Longtime radio listeners will best know McGouran from his days on the “Tom and Joe” and “Tom and Larry” shows.

“As they say, ‘country is the new rock’ and this stuff rocks!”

The new show, “Now Country Mornings with Tom McGouran,” will air weekdays from 6-10 a.m. with co-host Naomi Kay.