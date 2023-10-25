Winnipeg Police Officer Charged in Downtown Crash

A Winnipeg police officer has been charged following a crash between a police cruiser and another vehicle in the spring.

The Independent Investigation Unit began looking into the incident after the April 16 crash at the intersection of Notre Dame Avenue and Donald Street.

Two police officers were transported to hospital, as well as the driver of the civilian vehicle, who suffered a broken rib.

The IIU has since investigated and say Const. Landan Ramage has been charged with failing to use a siren and failure to drive with due regard to safety under the Highway Traffic Act.

Further details aren’t being released as the matter is before the courts.