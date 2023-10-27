Home » News » Dauphin Man Killed Following Crash on Highway 1

Dauphin Man Killed Following Crash on Highway 1

October 27, 2023 4:27 PM | News


An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Manitoba RCMP say weather conditions may have played a role in a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 Wednesday night.

Police were called to the scene at around 11:40 p.m. one kilometre west of Highway 26.

Mounties say a vehicle with two people was travelling westbound when it lost control as it crossed over the Assiniboine River bridge. The vehicle then entered the ditch and rolled.

The 33-year-old Dauphin man driving the vehicle, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

A 45-year-old woman, also from Dauphin, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.


