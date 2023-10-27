Southwood Circle to Host Circle Cross Races

WINNIPEG — The site of the future Southwood Circle development at the University of Manitoba will be the scene of exciting cycling races this weekend.

Southwood Circle and the Manitoba Cycling Association are holding the event on Sunday, which is geared towards anyone from 5 to 85 and amateur to pro.

The event boasts trails spanning three kilometres with a unique backdrop near the riverfront.

“We are thrilled to host the Circle Cross event at Southwood Circle as part of our site activation initiative,” said Greg Rogers, CEO of UM Properties.

“This event supports our brand of promoting healthy and active lifestyles. We invite everyone, from cycling enthusiasts to families looking for a day of outdoor adventure, to join us on October 29th.”

More than 300 participants and spectators are expected to attend.

Races are set to begin at 10 a.m. with the event wrapping up at 5 p.m. Food and beverage trucks will be parked on site.

Southwood Circle broke ground earlier this year and will be Manitoba’s first complete campus community and the largest residential mixed-use infill project ever in Winnipeg.