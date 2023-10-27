Home » News » Police Make Arrest in Drug Trafficking Investigation

Police Make Arrest in Drug Trafficking Investigation

October 27, 2023 12:17 PM | News


Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police have arrested a woman as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Police conducted a traffic stop on the suspect Thursday near Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street, where the woman was arrested without incident.

Officers seized six grams of crack cocaine worth an estimated $600, approximately $300 in cash and a cell phone.

Later in the day, police executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue, where they seized:

  • Approximately 73 grams of cocaine (worth $7,300)
  • Over 90 Tylenol 3 tablets (worth $455)
  • Contaminated digital scale

A 32-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing several charges and was released to appear in court. As she has yet to be formally charged, her name wasn’t released.


