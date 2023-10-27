Police Make Arrest in Drug Trafficking Investigation

Winnipeg police have arrested a woman as part of a drug trafficking investigation.
Police conducted a traffic stop on the suspect Thursday near Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street, where the woman was arrested without incident.
Officers seized six grams of crack cocaine worth an estimated $600, approximately $300 in cash and a cell phone.
Later in the day, police executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue, where they seized:
- Approximately 73 grams of cocaine (worth $7,300)
- Over 90 Tylenol 3 tablets (worth $455)
- Contaminated digital scale
A 32-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing several charges and was released to appear in court. As she has yet to be formally charged, her name wasn’t released.