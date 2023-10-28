Dauphin’s Countryfest Unveils Lineup for ’35 and Still Alive’ Edition

Dauphin’s Countryfest will celebrate its 35th anniversary next summer and you can bet it will be a special occasion.

Organizers have released the first-round lineup of artists to grace the stage June 28-30, 2024 at the festival’s iconic site Selo Ukraina in Dauphin.

Alabama, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Jo Dee Messina, Mark Chesnutt, and Diamond Rio are among the mainstage artists performing next year, along with the Great Canadian Roadtrip package featuring Michelle Wright, Jason McCoy and Doc Walker.

Dubbed “35 and Still Alive,” the festival will also welcome The Frontmen ––consisting of Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Richie McDonald formerly of Lonestar, and Tim Rushlow formerly of Little Texas, coming together as one supergroup that will perform decades of chart-topping hits.

For the old-school country music fans of the ’90s, Patricia Conroy, Lisa Brokop, and Beverley Mahood are also on the ticket.

Weekend passes, VIPs, camping and seating go on sale Monday, November 13 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at countryfest.ca or by calling 1-800-361-7300. Pre-sale for members started on October 23 and ends on November 3.