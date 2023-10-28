CONTEST: Win Tickets to Manitoba Opera’s ‘Li Keur’

The Manitoba Opera‘s 51st season will open November 18, 22, and 24 with Li Keur: Riel’s Heart of the North.

We want to send you to the show to see the first full-scale Indigenous-led opera presented on a Canadian opera mainstage.

The show runs for three performances only at the Centennial Concert Hall, featuring 11 vocal soloists, the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, an adult chorus and a children’s chorus, a narrator, fiddlers, and dancers.

Tickets to Li Keur: Riel’s Heart of the North are now available online at MBOpera.ca, by calling (204) 944-8824 or in person at the box office in the lower level of the Centennial Concert Hall.

