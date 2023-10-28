Man Arrested After Threats at Thompson Hospital

Manitoba RCMP say they arrested a man on October 20 after he allegedly made threats at the Thompson General Hospital.

The 44-year-old suspect was said to have attended the waiting room and uttered threats to those seated. Police say he told those waiting that he would return with a gun before taking photographs of them with his cell phone.

Officers were able to track the man down and arrested him at his home in Thompson. No firearms were located.

“The RCMP is committed to taking firearm threat investigations seriously, ensuring the safety of our community,” said Insp. Damon Werrell, detachment commander of the Thomson RCMP,

“In response to this complaint, we mobilized our resources and quickly tracked down the suspect. We continue to work diligently to maintain public safety.”

Thompson RCMP are requesting anyone who may have witnessed this incident, and have not spoken with an investigator, to contact the Thompson RCMP at (204) 677-6909.