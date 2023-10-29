Winnipeg Firefighters Respond to Two High-Rise Blazes

Winnipeg firefighters responded to two high-rise blazes on Saturday, but no injuries were reported in either incident.

Crews were first called to a seven-storey hotel in the 500 block of Main Street just before 1 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found smoke in the building. A fire was located in one of the suites but was kept under control by the building’s sprinkler system. Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the remaining hot spots.

Some occupants of the building self-evacuated, while others were able to shelter in place

Kennedy Street fire

Just before midnight late Saturday, firefighters were called to a high-rise apartment building fire in the 400 block of Kennedy Street.

Smoke was found to be coming from the building as crews arrived, therefore triggering a second alarm to increase the response at the scene.

Firefighters located the fire and quickly extinguished it. They then worked to ventilate the smoke from the building.

Residents were directed to shelter in place.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation and no damage estimates are available.