Manitobans Encouraged to Get Updated COVID, Flu Vaccines

WINNIPEG — Manitobans are being encouraged to roll up their sleeves to receive updated COVID-19 and seasonal flu vaccines.

Premier Wab Kinew held a photo-op Monday at a pharmacy in Osborne Village, where he received both vaccines.

“Vaccines are safe and effective, and I am proud to play my part to help keep my family and our community safe,” said Kinew. “I encourage all Manitobans to stay current with their vaccinations – a simple, quick visit now can help you stay healthy and make the most of your time with family and friends throughout the winter.”

ADVERTISEMENT



More than 109,000 doses of the flu vaccine and almost 59,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have already been given to people in Manitoba this respiratory virus season.

Vaccine availability can be found online. For public health-led clinics, the online booking tool is available or you can call 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222) to make an appointment.