MPI Employees Voting on Proposed Offer to End Strike

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Public Insurance employees could soon be back on the job if they accept a new offer put forward for their employer.

Members of the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union, who have been on strike since August 28, will vote on a proposed offer today.

“We have told members all along that if we received an offer that was substantially improved, we would put it out to members for a vote,” said MGEU president Kyle Ross. “After receiving a new offer from the Corporation [Sunday], our bargaining committee decided it should be put to a member vote.”

Highlights of the new offer include wage increases of 12.2% over for years, including 3% in 2022, 3% in 2023, 2.9% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025.

“While the new offer is sufficiently improved to justify a member vote, it falls short of our objectives and the high expectations created by the new government in recent weeks,” Ross added. “Members have bills to pay and we will respect the democratic decision they make.”

The offer also includes a one-time, lump sum signing bonus of $1,800 per full-time employee (pro-rated for part-time employees).

Voting will take place between noon and 6 p.m., with results announced Monday evening.