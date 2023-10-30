Woman Succumbs to Injuries After Portage la Prairie Crash

A woman who was hit by a vehicle in Portage la Prairie earlier this month has died from her injuries in hospital.

Manitoba RCMP say the collision happened on October 6 on 3rd Street NE just before 8 p.m.

According to police, an 18-year-old man from Sidney, Manitoba was driving northbound when a 57-year-old Portage la Prairie woman suddenly attempted to cross the street.

The driver, along with two other witnesses, stopped and provided assistance to the victim until police and EMS arrived on scene.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition and later transferred to Winnipeg where she succumbed to her injuries on October 21.

RCMP continue to investigate.