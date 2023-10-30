Winnipeg Wants Public Input on Garbage and Recycling Programs

The City of Winnipeg is seeking public feedback on how garbage and recycling programs will look in the future.

The current Comprehensive Integrated Waste Management Strategy (CIWMS) was approved by city council in 2011.

A review of the strategy will collect input from residents about what is working well, and what requires improvement.

Public input will help shape draft updates to the strategy and provide a roadmap for additional feedback in the next phase of public engagement, anticipated to occur in 2024.

An online survey on the topic is available until November 30, 2023.